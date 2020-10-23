In a statement on Thursday, October 22, 2020, the former president said the ‘use of deadly force’ will only worsen the situation.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, a team of police and soldiers shot at protesting youths at the Lekki toll gate and Alausa protest grounds.

According to Amnesty International, not less than 12 Nigerian youths were killed.

Reacting to the incident, Jonathan urged the federal government to ensure that such does not recur again.

He said, “As leaders, we must understand that a nation can never win a battle against its own people.

“Thus, the use of deadly force against citizens only aggravates tense situations rather than assuage it. We must therefore move away from battlegrounds to middle grounds in our individual and national life. This, I believe, epitomises the essence of democracy.

“I condemn any unnecessary loss of life and urge efforts to be stepped up to ensure that there is no such reoccurrence.

“We all must accept that we are all brothers and sisters of one Nigeria, and always act towards each other accordingly.”

The ex-president also asked security agencies to ensure maximum restraint is applied in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and property.