Jonathan calls for synergy among Southern and Northern Governors

According to the former President, the state governors through their various platforms should discuss issues affecting Nigeria.

He decried the antagonism between the Southern Governors’ Forum and the Northern Governors’ Forum, following the inauguration of the former in Asaba on May 11.

He said that the collaboration of all the governors in a roundtable would go a long way in helping President Muhammadu Buhari to address some of the current national challenges.

“Governors themselves should continue to meet, I don’t really love a situation where the northern governors will meet then the southern governors will cry foul.

“Then the southern governors will meet then the northern governors will cry foul, that will not help our country.

“The governors, through the governors’ fora should meet, they are the people who run this country, the president is just one person in Abuja,” the former president said.

He pointed out that the states, especially in a country where the local governments are very weak; it’s the states that people fall back to.

“So if the governors of the states meet to dialogue and interrogate things that are good for this country, then we will move forward.

“I don’t really enjoy the antagonism between governors, they should come together and discuss.

“If there are issues that are affecting one or two states, I think the governors should see how they can collectively come with a way to address those issues,’’ Jonathan said.