Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has urged the public to disregard the allegation levied against him by the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron in his book.

In the book titled For the Record, Cameron alleged that some British troops offered to rescue the abducted Chibok girls after spotting their location, but Jonathan refused.

However, the former president, in a message sent to TheCable has reacted to the allegation, urging the public to take Cameron’s accusation with a grain of salt.

He said, “I would urge the public to take Mr. Cameron’s accusations with a grain of salt. I will not be the first person to accuse him of lying on account of this book, and with the reactions in the UK so far, I definitely will not be the last.”

In April 2014, 276 female students were kidnapped from their secondary school in Chibok, Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

Some of the students have however been released, some escaped while 112 are still in the custody of Boko Haram terrorists.