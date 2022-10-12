Jonathan, Amaechi party with Elumelus after national awards [PHOTOS]

Pulse reports that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic on Tony, while Ndudi was conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger.

It was observed that the Elumelu brothers threw an intimate reception afterwards where they were joined by dignitaries including Jonathan, Amaechi, and the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who also bagged a national award.

Taking to their various Instagram stories, Ndudi and Tony shared photos and videos from the reception and added a caption that read: “Today I received a national award of OON (Officer of the Order of the Niger) along with my elder brother, Tony Elumelu CFR and thereafter had an enlarged reception in Abuja with former president, Goodluck Jonathan and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who received GCON, in attendance."

In another post Ndudi posted of Tony dancing, he said, “The lion of the family worthy of CFR. I’m always proud of you brother. Congratulations our pride.”

The Tony Elumelu Foundation also celebrated their founder on their Instagram page with a post that read: “Ladies and Gentlemen, allow us to reintroduce Our Founder – Mr. Tony O. Elumelu CFR.”

Pulse reports that Tony, who has also received MFR and CON awards in the past celebrated himself and his brother with a video post on his Instagram page.

The video caption read, “It was indeed an honour for my family yesterday to have both my brother and I receive national awards.

“Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Ndudi G. Elumelu OON #CFR #OON #NationalHonour #Honoured #TOEWay.”

