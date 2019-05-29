Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has advised Nigerians not to lose hope over the prevailing security challenges, unemployment, and poverty in the country.

Jonathan gave the advice on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in his Democracy Day message in a series of tweets.

The ex-President urged Nigerians not to give in to pessimism over issues that are threatening the national peace and unity.

He wrote: “Exactly twenty years ago, our nation turned the corner with a general election that signalled the end of a long spell of military dictatorship.

“With that came promises of good governance, equity and justice under the ambience of leadership driven by the will of the people.

“Our celebration of democracy is, therefore, a mark of our commitment to the virtues of liberty, justice and the people’s freedom to daily engage government on how best to achieve our national goals.

“We may not have realised these promises and all that are possible in the new dispensation, but democracy, to me, remains an incubator for great ideas, visions, development and hope.

“That is why I urge all citizens not to give in to pessimism and despair as our nation battles the challenges of insecurity, the scourge of unemployment and prevalent poverty, all of which threaten national peace and unity.

“As a nation, it is imperative for us to continue to strive for improvements in our electoral processes. There is a need to deepen the gains so far attained by advancing the frontiers of credible electoral processes, fidelity to the rule of law & adherence to constitutionalism.

“A credible electoral process is, no doubt, fundamental to making democracy work for us as a people, as it sufficiently empowers citizens to freely choose or reject their political leadership, thereby serving as an incentive for good governance.

“Democracy has come to stay. So, let us stay in the creed and virtues of justice, equity, and love which make democracy a solid ground of freedom, good governance, peace, and hope. Happy Democracy Day, Nigeria!”

Recently, the former President attributed his achievement in office to the constant prayers of Nigerians for him.

Jonathan while speaking at the third session of the 10th Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Abuja urged Nigerians to pray for the country.

The former president also asked Nigerians to support the Federal Government in tackling insecurity and kidnapping in the country.