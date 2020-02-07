NAN reports that on Nov. 17, 2019, the Court of Appeal also upheld the conviction of Nyame.

NAN reports that the court, in two unanimous judgments by two panels, held that Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Gudu, Abuja was right to have convicted both men in view of the overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution led by Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

The judgements were on the appeals filed by Nyame, against the judgment of the High Court of the FCT given on May 30, 2019.

In the May 30 judgment, given on the charge marked: FCT/ABJ/CR/82/07, the trial court convicted Nyame on 27 out of the 41 counts contained in the charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in July 2007.

The trial court sentenced him to a cumulative 28 years imprisonment, without an option of fine.

The breakdown of the sentence is as follows: 14 years upon conviction for criminal breach of trust; seven years for receiving gratification; five years for obtaining valuable public properties without consideration, and two years for criminal misappropriation.