Joint task force kills 100 bandits in Niger State

Kuryas, who said that the task force recovered 61 motorcycles from the bandits in the operation which took place on Wednesday, said others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“We appeal to the rural dwellers not to hesitate to report to the nearest security outfits any person or group of people with gunshot wound for action.

“All we require from members of the general public is vital information that can aid our men on ground to deal with any form of security threat,’’ the commissioner of police said.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Government has commended the task force for showing professionalism during the gun battle with the bandits.

Mr Emmanuel Umaru, the Chairman of Joint Security Taskforce and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, gave the commendation.

Umaru said, “we are really making progress in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal elements in the state.

“The exchange of fire between the gunmen, and the Joint Security Task Force and vigilante outfits led to the killing of 100 bandits.’’