Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, committed to a “Greater Lagos” which the government would achieve through six pillars of development, one of which strongly incorporates the Power and Energy sector. The governor highlighted the critical role of power and sustainable urban settlements. In order for Nigeria to achieve a “Lagos of the 21st Century” it needs to run on independent power and lead the drive for the integration of green or alternative sources to the country’s energy mix. All of which the Power Nigeria Exhibition and Conference highlights in this much anticipated 3 day event.

Energy restoration and diversifying the energy mix is at the interest of every Nigerian. Since the privatization of the power sector, many Nigerians have taken great interest in the evolution of energy and power in the country. Power Nigeria 2019 will provide insight on how the Nigerian economy can grow and deliver reliable, clean affordable energy solutions that are tailored to tackle issues related to epileptic supply, grid unreliability, and certain economic challenges.

All around the world, countries are adopting energy solutions that enable a more advanced and satisfactory standard of living. The Nigerian energy sector is bursting with countless possibilities, and now more than ever is the time to contribute your quota to its growth. By registering online for the Power Conference, you get to attend sessions and gain valuable insight from its distinguished keynote speakers and be educated about latest solutions which include financing, legislation, procurement and innovations in the Energy Industry.

From regional government bodies and infrastructure and public utilities including Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Eko Electricity Distribution Company, IKEJA Electric, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), the Power Nigeria exhibition and conference will connect industry experts, exhibitionists and clients and provide an opportunity to learn more about power solutions and also network with likeminded individuals.

Holding at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, from 24th– 26th September, 2019, the conference is set to all you need to know about the latest trends in the energy market from a line-up of experts while showcasing the latest brands, products, technologies and innovations across from International and local suppliers.

