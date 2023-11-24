Jobberman provides 1,200 jobs to young persons in Kaduna

Ahmed Alaga, Programme Manager Partnership, Jobberman Nigeria, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the fair.

“We are trying to breach the gap between employers and employees by setting up a career fair to expose these young people to employers within Kaduna State.

“It is our desire that young people interact and that’s because we do know that getting their CVs to these organization can be hectic.

“To curb that, we have invited these companies to come and give these young people opportunities first hand without even knocking at their doors,” he said.

Alaga said that about 50 employers would be taking a minimum of two candidates each which would give 100 or more people jobs at the fair. He added that some partners that were willing to scale up were looking for 1000 people which would make a total of about 1200 job opportunities for Kaduna youth.

Alag explained that Jobberman was targeting to train 2 million people by the year 2024 in seven states including Kaduna and place about 450,000 young people. The programme manager stated that out of the 2 million targeted, 1.3 million were trained while 336,000 young people had been placed in dignified work out of the 450,000 targeted.

“We truly understand that as many jobs as there may be most young people are not qualified to take even the little jobs.

“As a result of that, our mandate is to provide soft skills to young people across the country," he stated.

