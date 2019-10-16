Recruiting talent is an arduous and expensive task for employers as it involves a lot of administrative filtering, combined with the uncertainty around getting the wrong fit for the role. Many growing organizations struggle with identifying people who would take their business to the next level. Jobberman CEO Hilda Kragha noted that “With more job seekers coming into the market, the demand for jobs is higher than ever. Therefore, employers receive hundreds of applications for a vacancy and have to sort through heaps of CVs and profiles to find candidates that best match what they require for the role.”

Jobberman CEO Hilda Kragha

Kragha then explained “The Best Match product uses a mix of HR experts and our automated matching algorithm to sort and rank candidates that best match the criteria an employer is looking for in a role. The mix is extremely critical as it ensures that science and experience are combined effectively to ensure that an employer gets the very best out of the candidates that have applied for the role.”

“Employers who use the Best Match product will get up to 10 best matches within the first 7 days of their job posting going live. This saves an employer so much time and for those that are not too tech-savvy, ensures that they can get access to the best matching candidates without too much effort. In addition to this, employers get access to over 1 million candidates in the Jobberman candidate database, 80% who are fully profiled and have undergone behavioural tests.” added Kragha.

The Future of Jobs 2018 Report courtesy of the World Economic Forum cited that many employers’ retraining and upskilling efforts remained focused on a narrow set of current highly-skilled, highly-valued employees. However, in order to truly rise to the challenge of formulating a winning workforce strategy, businesses were challenged to recognize the human capital investment as an asset rather than a liability. This means hiring the best fit. Jobberman with this new value proposition is guaranteeing employers the Best Match, for their roles.

About Jobberman

Jobberman was established in Nigeria in 2009 and wants to transform productivity in West Africa. The vision of Jobberman is to be Nigeria’s most user-centric and transparent career ecosystem, where we connect the right candidates with the right opportunities. We use a bespoke mix of human and automated solutions to match employers with the best candidates, so they can hire the right fit, faster. We are there for our users, every step of the way.

