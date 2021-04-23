JNI denies hosting a meeting with Pantami to assassinate ex- Governor Yakowa

JNI describes the reports as an "excessive, convulsive smear campaign taken too far."

According to the reports, Pantami chaired the July 13, 2010 meeting of the JNI.

JNI is a foremost Islamic body led by the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar.

Minutes of the alleged meeting making the rounds on social media quote Pantami as saying: "We must either use the security or other means to eliminate the governor, his family and all those they perceive as supporting him.”

Patrick Yakowa was a former Governor of Kaduna State (Daily Post) Pulse Nigeria

Yakowa won the 2011 election. In 2012, he died in a helicopter crash alongside then National Security Adviser Owoye Andrew Azazi.

In a press statement signed by Sheikh Dr. Khalid Aliyu, the JNI says that meeting never took place.

"To start with, how could Sheikh Pantami chair a JNI meeting while he was not one of its leaders, either at the national or state levels? What could have necessitated the combination of Bauchi, Plateau, Niger and Kaduna States from different geopolitical zones in the meeting?

"If Yakowa was vehemently hated by the Muslims who were desperately trying to get rid of him, how did he win the 2011 election in a Muslim dominated state of Kaduna where a Muslim-Muslim ticket recently sailed through? Who voted him in?", the statement reads.

JNI also states that: "The so-called pieces of minutes shared by the media to further confuse and manipulate an average Nigerian's mind into believing this orchestrated lie has further confirmed the desperation of the perpetrators.

"It is very perplexing and heart-rending that minutes of an assassination plot could be written and kept. How disheartening and disgusting!

"Considering the various concerns raised by many citizens, vis-a-vis the attendant consequence of the scandalous allegation, we wish to place on record and for posterity that such never occurred and the JNI does not operate in such a dubious manner."

The Islamic organisation has asked security agencies to "immediately swing into action and fish out the perpetrators of this heinous act and subject them to the wrath of the law."

Communications Minister Pantami has been under pressure to relinquish his exalted position after a look into his past revealed that he was a terrorism sympathizer who extolled the "jihadist acts" of characters like Osama Bin Laden and the Taliban.