Rep. Ado Doguwa, Majority Leader of the House confirmed his death on Thursday in Abuja.

The deceased who was Chairman, House Committee on Customs and Excise died at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“We have completed arrangement to convey his remains to Kano for funeral according to Islamic rites,” he said.

Kila represented Gwaram federal constituency of Jigawa at the house before his death.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase has expressed shock over Kila’s death.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Umar Puma, he described the death of Kila as a huge loss.

He said the National Assembly would miss his positive contributions on critical national issues.

“We have loss a friend and a brother, Kila was a hardworking and committed lawmaker whose views on key national issues were respected by his colleagues in the House.

“Kila worked very hard by representing his constituency well, we mourn him but we are consoled by the undisputed fact that he left his giant footprints in the sands of time,” he said.

Wase prayed that Allah would give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, while extending his condolences to the people and government of Jigawa.