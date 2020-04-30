Dr Abba Zakari, the state’s Commissioner for Health and Chairman, Task Force on COVID-19, announced this while speaking newsmen on Thursday in Dutse.

Zakari said that the deceased was one of the five patients with confirmed cases of the disease in the state.

“Eight out of the 11 samples we have at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital came out. And unfortunately five of them returned positive.

“One of the cases is from Gwaram, one from Miga, one from Auyo and two from Dutse.

“Immediately we got the result we evacuated the patients to the isolation centre.

“Unfortunately one of the two patients from Dutse that came in very bad condition passed away few hours later,” Zakari said.

He said that to prevent further spread of the virus, the team has already swung into action to trace both primary and secondary contacts of the five cases in the affected LGAs.

The commissioner said that the affected LGAs would be locked down as from midnight of Friday.

He added that the government has commenced distribution of palliative in the lockdown areas to cushion the effects among vulnerable members of the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Muhammad Badaru had on April 28, has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Birnin Kudu and Gumel LGAs of the state.

The two affected LGAs and others areas visited by patients, were lockdown for seven days.