Sadness in Jigawa as Police command loses 3 senior officers to illness in 2 weeks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senior Police officers died between June 22 and July 5.

Jigawa Police command loses 3 senior officers to illness in 2 weeks [TheCable]

DSP Lawan Shiisu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Dutse. Shiisu said that the officers died between June 22 and July 5.

According to him, those who died included SP Salisu Salisu-Mudi, a Patrol and Guard from Babura Division, who died at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina on June 22.

Others, he said, was ASP Asabe Muhammad, the second-in-command of the Gender Desk Office of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), who died on Wednesday. He added that the command also lost the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Yankwaahi Division, CSP Muhammad Salihu-Koko, who died on Friday.

Shiisu said that the command has commiserated with the families and loved ones of the deceased while praying for the repose of their souls.

