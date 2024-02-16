ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa Police begin investigation into murder of Dutse restaurant owner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased was killed by assailants at her residence.

Jigawa Police begin investigation into murder of Dutse restaurant owner
Jigawa Police begin investigation into murder of Dutse restaurant owner

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu, in Dutse. He said the deceased was killed by assailants at her residence in Dutse.

“Today, 15/02/2024, at about 1600hrs, information at the command’s disposal revealed that Adekanla, popularly known as HADIZA NAKOWA DUTSE, was last seen on Monday by her neighbours.

“On receiving the report, detectives from the Dutse Division swung into action and proceeded to her house, on their arrival, it was discovered that the house was locked but for a broken door.

“Her body was found in the sitting room lying lifeless in a pool of blood,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the team also observed visible cuts on the deceased’s head and neck, while the body had started decomposing. According to him, her 11-year-old daughter was found unconscious in a locked storage room.

He said the victims were immediately rushed to Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital Dutse for medical attention. The spokesperson added that the deceased was confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor, while the corpse was conveyed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano for autopsy.

“Considering the gravity of the offence committed, the Commissioner of Police, Jigawa Command, Ahmadu Abdullahi, directed Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department Dutse, to thoroughly investigate the incident to unravel the cause of her killing and arrest the fleeing culprits,” the spokesperson said.

He called on residents of the area to remain calm and support the investigation, assuring that anybody found wanting would be prosecuted accordingly.

