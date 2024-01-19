Jigawa pension scheme pays more than ₦1.8 billion to 702 retirees

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Ismail Ibrahim, in Dutse on Friday. Aliyu said the money was disbursed to those who retired from active service between January 2023 and January 2024.

He explained the beneficiaries were categorised into four groups. The executive secretary added that the first group of 577 beneficiaries, comprising those who retired either by reaching the mandatory retirement age of 35 years in service or 60 years by birth, were paid.

According to him, the second group of 86 beneficiaries, were those who died in active service. Aliyu further stated that the third group of 38 beneficiaries were those who retired from service and started receiving monthly pension but died before reaching their minimum period of five years after retirement.

“In the last group was a beneficiary who did not contribute up to a period of five years and the law stated that for every staff to qualify to be paid from the scheme, it is for him to contribute for a minimum period of five years.

“So under this category, we have paid one person, including 15% interest,” Aliyu explained.