Jigawa LGA to sponsor wedding of 50 women

The Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa, says it plans to sponsor the wedding of 50 women who are orphans and less- privileged.

The LGA Chairman, Alhaji Garba Abdullahi, disclosed this while inaugurating a 10 member committee for the conduct of the marriages on Friday in Kafin-Hausa.

He said the LGA was directed by the State Government to assist the orphans by sponsoring their wedding, considering the high cost of the ceremony.

Responding, the committee’s chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Zakari, thanked Abdullahi for the appointment and pledged to discharge his duties with fear of God.

Members of the committee include Alhaji Muhammad Musa, Alhaji Muhammad Umar and Imamu Hassan, the Chief Imam of Kafin-Hausa among others.