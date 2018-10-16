Pulse.ng logo
Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, the Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this on Monday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

  • Published:
Rare polio type 2 ruins Nigeria's polio-free certification play Jigawa immunises 1.5m children against polio (Chicago Tribune)

The Jigawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JSPHCDA) says over 1.5 million children were immunised against polio in the recently concluded immunisation in the state.

Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, the Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this on Monday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

He said that the agency received enough Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) which led to the successful immunisation of the targeted children against the disease.

Ibrahim also said that adequate personnel were engaged to conduct the exercise simultaneously across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

The executive secretary commended traditional rulers and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders in the state for their support and cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Ibrahim further expressed satisfaction at the level of compliance by parents.

He said that such cooperation would facilitate quick response in combating the disease and address other emergency situations in the state.

