Jigawa Govt suspends Covid-19 coordinator, 27 desk officers over alleged misappropriation

Alhaji Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, made this known at a news conference in Dutse on Friday. Musa said that the government had also suspended the desk officers of the programme in 27 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the affected officials were suspended after the State Executive Council deliberated on the Committee of Inquiry report on the NG-J-CARES Result Area 2: Fadama.

He said that “the council, during its meeting on Thursday, approved the immediate suspension of the state coordinator and all the 27 local government desk officers of the NG-JCARES Result Area 2: Fadama in the state.

“Similarly, the council directed the Committee of Inquiry report to a White Paper committee under the chairmanship of the state’s head of service to review the recommendations for implementation modalities to refund all misused money.

“Also to be reviewed is the abuse of contracts under the Fadama project,” Musa said.

He added that the council had also approved the suspension of the provosts, registrars and bursars of the College of Health Science, Jahun and College of Nursing and Midwifery, Birnin Kudu.

The commissioner said the council had received the report of the White Paper Committee on Health Training Institutions and approved the recommendations on Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel, College of Education, Legal and Islamic Studies, Ringim and the Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse.

Musa added that the council had directed the Governing Council/Management, Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Ministry of Justice, Office of the Head of Service, Office of the Accountant General and Auditor-General to implement the recommendations of the White Paper report on Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel.

