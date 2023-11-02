ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jigawa Govt says ₦500m was spent on public toilets across the State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state is geared towards surpassing the nation’s Open Defecation Free (ODF) target by 2025.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Hannungiwa, said this on Wednesday in Dutse. He said the government had adopted proactive measures to ensure sustainability of its leading position as an Open Defecation Free (ODF) state.

According to Hannungiwa, the state is geared towards surpassing the nation’s ODF target by 2025. Hannungiwa said the feat was achieved by putting a lot of efforts through executions of viable policies and programmes in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner said the state had set up a committee to work out modalities for the sustainability of its ODF status by ensuring total eradication of the menace.

“Under this committee, more standard public convinces would be provided at public places and along highways in the state.

“The state government has done a lot in the area of public enlightenment on the importance of using toilets, especially in rural communities.

“Jigawa state is the first and the only state so far declared Open Defecation Free in the country by the UNICEF,” he said, adding that the UN Agency appointed the state governor, Umar Namadi, as ODF Ambassador.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the governor is expected to deliver a paper on the Nigerian situation in the fight against ODF at a conference billed to hold in Canada.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group calls for stronger journalists' protections on Intl Day to End Impunity for Crimes

Group calls for stronger journalists' protections on Intl Day to End Impunity for Crimes

Tinubu's supplementary budget to address housing deficits, security - Reps

Tinubu's supplementary budget to address housing deficits, security - Reps

Jigawa Govt says ₦500m was spent on public toilets across the State

Jigawa Govt says ₦500m was spent on public toilets across the State

Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a global powerhouse – UK High Commissioner

Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a global powerhouse – UK High Commissioner

Nigeria Customs Kano collects ₦38.8billion revenue in 10 months

Nigeria Customs Kano collects ₦38.8billion revenue in 10 months

I was beaten – NLC President Joe Ajaero recounts brutal ordeal in police custody

I was beaten – NLC President Joe Ajaero recounts brutal ordeal in police custody

Ondo indigenes claim ₦3.1 trillion damages, secure court order against Shell

Ondo indigenes claim ₦3.1 trillion damages, secure court order against Shell

EFCC bans officials from conducting sting operations at night

EFCC bans officials from conducting sting operations at night

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife, EFCC insists

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife, EFCC insists

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers