Jigawa govt pays N1.2bn to 550 retirees

He said the amount would cover payment to workers who retired from service between March and June 2022, at the state, local government and the Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

Aliyu explained that the payment included retirement benefit, death benefit, death pension balance and refund of eight per cent contribution.

The executive secretary revealed that 191 of the beneficiaries were from state service, 146 local governments and 214 from LEAs.

He said that N501 million would be disbursed to 191 beneficiaries from the state service, and N213 million to 145 beneficiaries from local government service while 214 beneficiaries of the LEAs to receive N500 million.

According to him, the board is up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees, including those who died in active service.