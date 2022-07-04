RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jigawa govt pays N1.2bn to 550 retirees

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board has disbursed N1.2 billion entitlements to 550 retirees.

Alhaji-Kamilu-Aliyu (IndependentNG)
Alhaji-Kamilu-Aliyu (IndependentNG)

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

Recommended articles

He said the amount would cover payment to workers who retired from service between March and June 2022, at the state, local government and the Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

Aliyu explained that the payment included retirement benefit, death benefit, death pension balance and refund of eight per cent contribution.

The executive secretary revealed that 191 of the beneficiaries were from state service, 146 local governments and 214 from LEAs.

He said that N501 million would be disbursed to 191 beneficiaries from the state service, and N213 million to 145 beneficiaries from local government service while 214 beneficiaries of the LEAs to receive N500 million.

According to him, the board is up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees, including those who died in active service.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government towards improving the welfare of workers to enhance service delivery as well as wellbeing of retirees to enjoy a fulfilled life after service.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group says Northern Govs prefers Lalong as VP to Tinubu

Group says Northern Govs prefers Lalong as VP to Tinubu

PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate

PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Acting Accountant-General replaced 1 month after appointment

Acting Accountant-General replaced 1 month after appointment

Jigawa govt pays N1.2bn to 550 retirees

Jigawa govt pays N1.2bn to 550 retirees

Insults won’t help you – Buhari’s aide cautions Peter Obi’s followers

Insults won’t help you – Buhari’s aide cautions Peter Obi’s followers

Bayelsa gov urges preservation of Ijaw culture in U.S.

Bayelsa gov urges preservation of Ijaw culture in U.S.

LG boss lauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu on projects in Epe

LG boss lauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu on projects in Epe

Judge’s absence stalls Ayo Fayose’s ‘money laundering’ trial

Judge’s absence stalls Ayo Fayose’s ‘money laundering’ trial

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Armed bandit