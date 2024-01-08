Jigawa Govt dispatches teams to monitor students’ resumption in public schools
The state government has warned against late resumption to the schools, while calling on parents to adhere to rule.
Recommended articles
Alhaji Wasilu Umar, Spokesperson of the state Ministry of Education, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday. Umar said while boarding students are expected to resume on Sunday, day students are to resume on Monday.
He explained that the state government has warned against late resumption to the schools, while calling on parents to adhere to rule.
“We are ready for the start of academic activities for the second term”
He noted that education was the bedrock for socio-economic development of the society, saying education was the surest way to a secured future.
"Defaulting students who deliberately fail to resume on time will not be accepted without cogent reasons,” he stated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng