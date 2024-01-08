ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa Govt dispatches teams to monitor students’ resumption in public schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government has warned against late resumption to the schools, while calling on parents to adhere to rule.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
Alhaji Wasilu Umar, Spokesperson of the state Ministry of Education, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday. Umar said while boarding students are expected to resume on Sunday, day students are to resume on Monday.

He explained that the state government has warned against late resumption to the schools, while calling on parents to adhere to rule.

“We are ready for the start of academic activities for the second term”

He noted that education was the bedrock for socio-economic development of the society, saying education was the surest way to a secured future.

"Defaulting students who deliberately fail to resume on time will not be accepted without cogent reasons,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

