Usman, who addressed newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held on Dec. 21, listed the projects as construction of four regional roads, eight township roads and six feeder roads.

“The Jigawa Government under the leadership of Gov. Badaru has decided to award contracts for the contraction of 18 roads.

“These roads project consist of different types that are regional, feeder and township.

“And the total amount for these contracts was over N22.4 billion,” Usman said.

He explained that contracts were awarded to different contractors that bided and complied with the rules of due process.

The commissioner pointed out that the state accorded special priority to the provision of good roads across the state.

According to him, government embarked on the projects to boost economic growth through transportation of goods and services.

“It was also to open up the state for agricultural development, enhance easy movement of farm produces to markets.

“This, we believe, will also make farming attractive to people, particularly our youths,” Usman said.