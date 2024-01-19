ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa Govt approves ₦5bn for diesel procurement to enhance water supply in 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

The approved fund is to facilitate uninterrupted water supply between January 2024 and December 2024.

The Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Alhaji Sagir Musa said this while briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, on Friday in Dutse.

He said the council approved the amount during its meeting on Thursday, to facilitate uninterrupted water supply between January 2024 and December 2024.

In line with Gov. Umar Namadi’s efforts toward provision of portable drinking water across the state, the council has deliberated and approved a memorandum presented by the Ministry of Water Resources for the award of contract for the procurement of diesel, water treatment chemicals, services and lubricants across the 27 local government areas of the state.

“The Council has approved the sum of 4,970,992,191.00 only for the year 2024,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor had ratified a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and FGV-Europe for the development and implementation of bio-input, high quality seeds, green house and irrigation system as well as training and capacity building of agricultural manpower in the state.

