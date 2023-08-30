Jigawa govt approves ₦3.8bn to procure grain for the poor

The Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Mr Sagir Musa stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, on Wednesday in Dutse.

“The SEC today during its deliberations approved additional procurement of food items for distribution across the 27 Local Government Areas in the state, as measure to reduce hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

“The council has approved the procurement of 70 trucks of rice (each truck with 600 bags), millet and maize 54 trucks (each truck with 600 bags) and 1,000 cartons of pasta for distribution through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) totaling ₦3,848,000.00 only.

“And the procurement is jointly financed by Federal, State and Local Governments,” he said.

Musa said the council also approved over ₦167 million for payment of registration fees of the indigent undergraduate students studying different courses at Federal University Dutse, Bayero University, Kano, Kano State University of Science and Technology and University of Maiduguri.

He said the gesture aimed at assisting low income parents to cope with the increase registration fees of their children.

The commissioner said the Council also approved ₦1 billion loan facility to the Jigawa Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO), to augment procurement of 54 units of tractors for the benefits of farmers in the state.

This, he said, was inline with the state government’s drive to transform agriculture and encourage productivity.

