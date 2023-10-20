ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa govt approves 100% scholarship increment for indigent students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner added that 100% increment covers tuition fee and maintenance allowances.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, on Thursday in Dutse. “The State Executive Council has approved an upward review of scholarship allowances for Jigawa State indigene students both at state and federal tertiary institutions nationwide.

“The upward review is 100% to cover tuition fee and maintenance allowances, while the transport allowance has been increased to 150 %.

“The council has also approved the commencement of the implementation of the bursary payment in the forthcoming session in November 2023,” Musa said.

He said the council approved the deployment of 1,973 graduates from the state Ministry of Basic Education to Ministry of High Education to various schools across the state with a projected salary cost of ₦212.315 million monthly.

The Commissioner said the council has approved the absorption of 3,000 National Certificate of Education (NCE) holders under the state’s J-Teach programme into fulltime employment with a projected salary of ₦161.964 million monthly.

According to him, Teach programme is an initiative of the state government where university and NCE graduates are recruited on temporary basis to teach in schools across the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria
