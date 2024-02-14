Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

The Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports, and Culture, Alhaji Sagir Musa, made this known after the State Executive Council meeting in Dutse. The commissioner said that the approval was a sequel to a memo presented by the Ministry of Health in which ₦1 billion from the State Equity Fund was to be used for the free healthcare initiative.

“The equity fund is aimed at providing free primary and secondary healthcare services to the poor and vulnerable population for 12 months,” Musa added.

He said that the gesture was part of the administration’s efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

