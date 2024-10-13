Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Malam Bala Ibrahim, in Dutse, on Saturday.

Ibrahim said the government viewed with serious concern, a statement circulating in various sections of the media alleging that the governor has approved ₦70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

“This sounds embarrassing and premature as the Committee headed by the Head of the State Civil Service, set up by the Government to advise on the appropriate wage is yet to complete its assignment and submit a report,” Ibrahim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that as a result of the development, the governor has approved the immediate suspension of Ado, pending findings of a committee set up under the chairmanship of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Bello Abdulkadir.

The SSG added that the committee, which was given two weeks to submit its report is to investigate the source, actual content of the alleged statement and the motive behind it.