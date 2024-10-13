ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The SSG added that the committee, which was given two weeks to submit its report is to investigate the source, actual content of the alleged statement and the motive behind it.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@uanamadi]
Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@uanamadi]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Malam Bala Ibrahim, in Dutse, on Saturday.

Ibrahim said the government viewed with serious concern, a statement circulating in various sections of the media alleging that the governor has approved ₦70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

“This sounds embarrassing and premature as the Committee headed by the Head of the State Civil Service, set up by the Government to advise on the appropriate wage is yet to complete its assignment and submit a report,” Ibrahim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that as a result of the development, the governor has approved the immediate suspension of Ado, pending findings of a committee set up under the chairmanship of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Bello Abdulkadir.

The SSG added that the committee, which was given two weeks to submit its report is to investigate the source, actual content of the alleged statement and the motive behind it.

Ibrahim named Sagir Musa, Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture and Dr Abdullahi Muhammmad, Commissioner for Health and Muhammad Yahaya, Permanent Secretary Establishment and Service Matters, office of the SSG as members of the committee.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Enugu university raises minimum qualification for its lecturers to PhD

Enugu university raises minimum qualification for its lecturers to PhD

Your remarks are a threat to Nigeria's stability - Defence Minister warns Amaechi

Your remarks are a threat to Nigeria's stability - Defence Minister warns Amaechi

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Those who sold their votes suffering the most now - Embattled PDP chair, Damagum

Those who sold their votes suffering the most now - Embattled PDP chair, Damagum

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute [X;@Kyusufabba]

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Men can have breast cancer, both genders should go for screening - Expert

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3.

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3