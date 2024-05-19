Jigawa Gov distributes 30,000 sets of uniforms to female students

The event, organised by the Ministry for Higher Education, was flagged off at Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jahun, in the Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa.

In his remarks, Namadi said his administration accorded special priority to girl-child education, hence the procurement and distribution of uniforms for free to female students.

He added that education in the state was free for the girl-child from primary school level to tertiary level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, who stressed the importance of education as the bedrock of a prosperous society, promised that his administration would double its efforts at providing access to affordable and qualitative education.

He added that his administration had also provided an enabling environment for teachers in the state to develop themselves.

According to him, the government would continue to assist teachers in the state to develop, through training and retraining for better service delivery.

On his part, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Isa Yusuf, commended the governor for the initiative, noting that it ensured the retention of female students in schools in the state.

Yusuf said that the governor had also approved the renovation of 12 girls’ schools and the distribution of 70,000 exercise books.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, the commissioner said, would provide an enabling teaching and learning environment.

According to him, the government also procured sewing machines and other tools for the girls’ schools, to enable them to acquire different skills and vocations.

Also, in her remarks, the Chairperson, of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), in the state, Hajiya Asmau Sulaiman, commended the governor for the remarkable support and intervention in girl-child education in the state.

“This will ensure that every girl-child in Jigawa goes to school.

“On behalf of my colleagues, and the people of our dear state, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to you for your efforts and intervention in the education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is because education is the bedrock of every thriving society,” Sulaiman said.