Shehu, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Dutse said that the new commandant, who took over from Mr Muhammad Durumin-Iya, had served the corps in various capacities.

Prior to his deployment to Jigawa command, he was the commandant of the corps academy, and second in command to the College Provost in the NSCDC College of Peace and Disaster Management, Katsina.

He has equally served in various states as commandant, including Yobe, Bauchi, Borno and Bayelsa, Shehu said.

The spokesman added that the immediate-past commandant had been transferred to Cross Rivers as the new commandant.

Shehu described Mohammed as a seasoned officer who had what it took to move the command forward.

He said that the new commandant solicited the support and cooperation of the people in achieving his mandate.

Mohammed is a man with vast administrative experience and leadership skills, and he has promised to make Jigawa safe and secure with the cooperation of the general public, he added.