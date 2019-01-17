The Order followed presentation of a report before the House by the House Committee on Local Government in Dutse that the two chairmen were absent when the committee members visited their local governments.

Alhaji Ibrahim Kudaita chairman of the committee while presenting the report alleged that the chairmen sabotaged the efforts of the committee, which contravened section 9 of the Jigawa state local government law of 2012.

The House directed that the two chairmen be suspended and should handover to their respective deputies with immediate effect to oversee the affairs of the councils.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Alhaji announced the decision and the house unanimously consented.