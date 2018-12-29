This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on appropriation at the plenary.

Presenting the report the chairman, Malam Musa Sule (APC/Dutse) said the committee decided to raise the budget from the N157.540 billion presented by Gov. Muhammad Badaru to N160.140 billion.

Musa said the increase in the budget size is to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.

After deliberations among members the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Isa Idris, announced the passage of the bill.