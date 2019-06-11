Jibrin made the promise on Monday in Lokoja, while addressing political groups, associations and unions from the nine local government that make up Kogi East Senatorial District.

“If given the opportunity to govern the state, I will attract investments from the Federal Government, the private sector and international community. That is the only way to facilitate rapid economic growth.

“I will also initiate policies that will promote peace and improve the health, agriculture, education and sports sectors,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Daniel Isah, Director-General, Admiral Jibrin Campaign Organisation, had expressed appreciation to the APC chieftains for the courage to openly declare their support for the aspirant.

“We are all happy that Jibrin has accepted the call to serve his people at this challenging period. He is a divine gift to the people of Kogi,” he said.