Sen Jibrin commends Tinubu's release of 102,000 tonnes of food items to alleviate high costs

He urged States and local government councils to emulate the Federal Government by releasing grains to the needy.

Senator Barau Jibrin. [Daily Post]
Barau, given the commendation in a statement on Monday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the move would help in cushion the effects of the rising cost of commodities.

The Federal Government had through the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention, on February 8 ordered the release of 102,000 tonnes of grains to Nigerians.

Barau also urged States and Local Governments Councils to emulate the Federal Government by releasing grains to the needy. The Kano Senator said in the coming days, he would also distribute rice to 200,000 households as part of his contributions to address the challenge.

“At this trying period, we should all support the federal government to address the challenges our country is currently facing.

“As we all know, the rising cost of food is a global phenomenon and our country is not unaffected by it.

"It is against this background, that I implore states and local governments to distribute food items to those in need across the country to cushion the effects of the rise in cost of food items," he said.

