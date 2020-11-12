Rawlings died of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the age of 73.

Following the announcement of his death, Saraki in a tweet said he spoke with President Akufo-Addo at 4 pm to convey his condolences.

He tweeted, “I just got off the phone with HE President Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) of Ghana. On the call, I conveyed my deepest condolences over the passing of the former President of Ghana, HE Jerry Rawlings.”

Rawlings ruled as a military president until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected president of Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo has, however, declared seven days of national mourning in honour of the late former President.