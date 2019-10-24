Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has said that there is a probability that Nigeria will break-up as once predicted by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

While speaking at a conference on ‘20 Years of Democracy’ on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, the former INEC boss warned that it is still possible for Nigeria to experience disintegration, if preventive measures are not taken.

Jega said, "The CIA thought that 2015 was the do-or-die period for Nigeria, that there would not be a Nigeria in the way you know after the 2015 general elections. That has come and passed but I think if we do not take care, a lot of these predictions will come to pass. That is why we need to do quite a lot, much more than we have ever done in order to protect the integrity of the electoral process before 2023."

A few years ago, the CIA predicted that Nigeria would no longer be in existence by 2015.

The prediction attracted wild reactions from Nigerians who wondered if their nation was really programmed for self destruct in 2015--an election year.

The anticipated disintegration was however averted during the 2015 general elections when former President Goodluck Jonathan accepted his election loss to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Referencing the prediction, Jega thinks it is possible for Nigeria to still break-up.

Jega oversaw the 2015 general elections as chairman of the electoral umpire and was widely hailed for his calm handling of affairs when an ally of Jonathan, Godsday Orubebe, embarked on a meltdown on national television at the collation center.

