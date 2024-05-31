JEDC invests ₦7.29bn in prepaid meters, addresses customer concerns

Mohammed stated this during a one-day Information Session, organised by the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) with JEDC customers in Jos on Friday.

The session with the theme, “Building Consumer Awareness and Strengthening the Customer Service Capacity of Electricity Distribution Companies” was to interact and share information with customers.

The MD explained that the procurement of the energy-measurement prepaid metres was to close the metering gap. According to him, the company is conscious of its responsibility to its customers and has equally invested in network expansion.

He said that as of April 2024, the company had installed a total of 249,897 prepaid metres across its franchise states. He added that the JEDC had also invested ₦10 billion between 2021 and 2023 on network expansion and reinforcement, as part of Capital Expenditures as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Mohammed expressed optimism that the company’s investments would ensure reliable and quality power supply within the franchise states. He, however, lamented that despite the efforts being made, the company was currently bedevilled by some man-made challenges.

He identified some of the challenges as vandalism, energy theft and customer indebtedness.

“Between 2021 and the first quarter of 2024, we lost over 500 Distribution Transformers, AVM Transformers, and several spans of Aluminium Conductors worth billions of naira to vandals.

“The activities of energy thieves have also cost the company a huge fortune," he said.

The MD urged customers to assist the company in safeguarding its installations in their respective communities.

“I know that these facilities belong to Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, but you are the beneficiaries, and therefore, should take ownership of these installations.

“When these installations are vandalised, it might take a little time for the company to restore them because the destroyed equipment may have to be repaired or procured.

“We are soliciting your cooperation, especially in the area of safeguarding these installations that are essential to our operation.

“On our part, we have institutionalised strategies aimed at curbing the menace, but we need your assistance to achieve this,” he added.

He equally implored customers to endeavour to pay for consumed energy to enable the company to serve them better. Earlier, Sunday Oduntan, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, ANED, warned customers against indulging in energy theft and reporting any suspect to the authorities.