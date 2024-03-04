ADVERTISEMENT
JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents are expected to report to the nearest JED office whenever a transformer was faulty and should not pay any of its officials for repair.

JED advised its customers in Gombe not to pay anyone to repair faulty electricity transformers in their communities
JED advised its customers in Gombe not to pay anyone to repair faulty electricity transformers in their communities

Musa Abdullahi, the Chief Security Officer, JED, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Gombe that it was not the responsibility of customers to repair faulty transformers.

Abdullahi said that residents were expected to report to the nearest JED office whenever a transformer was faulty and should not pay any of its officials to repair the transformer.

He said that instances where some members of communities were asked to contribute money to repair or replace faulty transformers was wrong, fraudulent and unacceptable. The official advised communities in the state to report any of its staff making such illegal demands for necessary punitive action.

“We don’t collect money from communities to fix transformers so no one is expected to pay.

“For any staff to go to communities collecting ₦5000, ₦3000 or any amount per households or street is fraudulent and we frown at such.

“If you have a challenge and cannot wait for your transformers to be fixed, you write to the Managing Director through the Regional Manager that you want to support the company willingly.

“Whoever asks you for money, escalate the issue to the regional manager and we will make example of them,” he said.

Abdullahi also appealed to communities in Gombe to support the company’s efforts to protect power installations in the state.

The official further implored residents not to assault JED officials on duty, adding that it was a criminal offence to do such.

