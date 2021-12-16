Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel praises JCI Nigeria and Japanese firm for donation of hand sanitizers

JCI and Japanese-owned company, Saraya Worldwide made the donations at the Akwa Ibom Government House in Uyo.

The President of JCI Nigeria, Abiola Olorunnisola said the non-governmental organization’s vision and the Ideal of the Organization are centered on providing service and support to humanity for young people to create positive change.

Instagram

According to Olorunnisola, the hand sanitizers donation was a response to Covid 19 as JCI Nigeria is an organization that creates a healthy environment and peaceful world where everyone can grow and achieve their potential.

In his reaction to the humanitarian gestures, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel expressed his sincere gratitude to JCI Nigeria and Saraya Worldwide for the initiative, adding that such humanitarian support will go a long way in keeping citizens protected.

In reciprocating the donor bodies' kind gestures, Governor Udom promised Saraya Worldwide and JCI Nigeria plots of land respectively for the purpose of setting up the Saraya factory and for continuous collaboration with the state government in the interest of the good people of the State.

The hand sanitizers were presented by the JCI Nigeria President in the presence of the 2016 JCI World President, JCI Senator Paschal Dike and 2019 JCI Nigeria President. JCI Senator Adetola Akinola (who both represented Saraya Worldwide) to the State Governor in the company of the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Vincent at the State Government House.

JCI Nigeria has been involved in different developmental projects across all states of the federation, driving and providing development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.

JCI is a worldwide organization of young enterprising leaders under the age of 40 comprising career professionals, entrepreneurs, and public-spirited individuals desirous of making a positive impact in their communities.