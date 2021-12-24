RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JCI, iBWU distribute food items to Ajah residents

In the spirit of the Yuletide season, Junior Chamber International, JCI Nigeria in collaboration with It Begins With You, IBWU Foundation and CSR-in-Action Advocacy donated food items to residents in Ajah, Lagos.

The organizations teamed up to distribute food items such as rice, groundnut oil, tomatoes paste, garri among others to thousands of people in the area at an exercise that held at Olomu Community Secondary School Ajah.

National President of JCI Nigeria, Mr. Abiola Olorunnisola said that the activities was in line with sustainable development goal 1 and 2 which emphasized poverty alleviation and zero hunger.

Service to humanity, is the best work of life. This is not the first time we are supporting people with this kind of gesture but during this Christmas period, we want everybody to have something to eat and share with other people," Olorunnisola said.

"In doing this, we are contributing to the development of our society and nation at large."

Olorunnisola who admonished Nigeria Youth to join JCI Nigeria, said that government alone cannot make desire transformation happen.

“We need to contribute our own part to the development of our country. For us to have a better society, it begins with you and me," he said.

Corroborating his views, Vice President of IBWU Foundation Nigeria Chapter, Okieimen Tolu said that the materials they are supporting people with were donated by Nigerians in diaspora as a way of spreading Christmas cheers.

IBWU Foundation is a non-governmental organization with presence in Canada and Nigeria with focus on alleviating poverty," Okieimen said.

"Presently we have an initiative called ‘cleaner community’ where we are encouraging communities to clean their area and get rewarded with N100,000 cash prize.

This Christmas season, a lot of likeminded Nigerians in Canada and United States of America send in a lot of clothing materials, shoes, bags to ensure that people have something to celebrate with.”

