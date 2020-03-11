Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yutaka Kikuta, said this while addressing journalists in Benin after a courtesy visit to the Secretary to Edo Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, at Government House in Benin on Tuesday.

Kikuta commended the achievements of Obaseki-led administration in the agriculture sector, saying the visit was to inform the governor of the commissioning and handover of the Japanese project to the state.

He said the Japanese Government Rice Mill project was constructed at Ugbekpe-Ekperi Community of Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the project would enhance farmers’ income and foster socio-economic development of communities in the state.

He said the project, worth over N26 million included the provision of rice parboiling building, parboiling equipment, hauler, husker, soaking tanks, steaming tanks, a generator, and bagging machine, among others.

He said the gesture was among the Japanese Embassy’s grassroots grant assistance to improve the quality of rice production in Edo State.

He added that the Japanese Government had also signed exchange of note for the project to increase the diagnostic capacity of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to fight against infectious diseases.