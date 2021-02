317 students kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government area of Zamfara State days ago have regained their freedom.

Armed attackers invaded the school around 1 am on Friday, February 26, 2021, and took away the students, sparking nationwide outrage.

The students were released early on Sunday, February 28, presumably after an agreement was reached between the government and the armed group responsible for the abduction.

