Zamfara Council of Chiefs has described last Friday's abduction of over 300 female students from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Jangebe as a calculated attempt to destabilise the nation.

Chairman of the council and Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, stated this in Gusau on Sunday when he led members of the council to sympathise with Governor Bello Matawalle and the people of the state over the incident.

"We are here to express our sympathy over the abduction of our children and as the representatives of the people, we are seriously disturbed by the development which we know is not your fault.

"What happened is a tragedy to the whole nation even though it is not the first, but fifth after what happened in Chibok, Dapchi, Kankara and Kagara of Borno, Yobe, Katsina and Niger states.

"Your excellency should know that this is something ordained by God and so cannot be termed as a weakness as being speculated by detractors who are not happy with your successes," the emir noted.

Responding, Governor Matawalle, who thanked the delegation for the visit, said the state government's peace and reconcilation team was working round the clock to secure the release of the victims soon.

The governor said his administration had discovered some mischief makers that were bent on truncating the peace initiative, and pledged to expose such people for the world to know them.