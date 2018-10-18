Pulse.ng logo
James Ibori’s failed bid to reverse his conviction, explained

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, failed to reverse his conviction this week. This article explains what that means.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
James Ibori’s failed bid to reverse his conviction, explained play James Ibori failed in his bid to reverse his 2012 conviction (Guardian Nigeria)

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori, lost an appeal to reverse his conviction, at a UK court on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

What does this really mean?

Let’s begin from the beginning

In 2012, Ibori pleaded guilty to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering.

Ibori essentially pleaded guilty to defrauding Nigeria to the tune of 50 million pounds ($66 million).

PDP showers praises on Ibori despite stealing $250m play James Ibori's mugshot was celebrated in several parts of Nigeria (Daily Mail)

 

Recall that Ibori, who was Governor of Delta State from 1999 to 2007, evaded justice in Nigeria and escaped through Nigeria’s porous borders when the Nuhu Ribadu led Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) went after him.

Ibori was arrested in Dubai on May 13, 2010, on an international warrant, after being declared wanted by the UK Metropolitan Police.

After he was found guilty in the UK, Ibori was sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

As is common in the British justice system, Ibori served half of those 13 years.

James Ibori, seen here in 2009 wearing white and raising his hand, served as governor of the oil-rich Delta state between 1999 and 2007 play Ibori returned to a hero's welcome in his home State of Delta (AFP/File)

 

He returned to a hero's welcome in Nigeria in 2017; and continues to dictate the political conversation in his home State of Delta.

Why did Ibori try to overturn his conviction?

The tag, ‘ex-convict’ is probably too heavy for Ibori to carry around, we suspect. It's like a scar and hindrance for someone who still nurses political ambitions.

So, Ibori appealed his conviction by alleging that one of the British police officers who investigated him had taken bribes from a private detective in exchange for inside tips about the probe.

The police officer denies the allegation.

According to Reuters, Ibori also alleged that British prosecutors had covered up the corruption, thereby tainting the judicial process.

Ibori released from prison play Relief for James Ibori as he returns home (Twitter)

 

These allegations had threatened to turn the case into a major embarrassment for Britain.

What would have happened to Britain if Ibori won his appeal?

The United Kingdom would have been very embarrassed if the Appeal Court had ruled in Ibori’s favour.

Ibori winning his appeal would have also been viewed as a setback for Nigeria’s war against corruption.

Reuters writes that the Appeal Court’s ruling “is a relief for the British authorities at a time when they are trying to stem the flow of dirty money from overseas through London”.

It would also have meant that the prosecution did a shoddy job.

Ben Wallace, Britain's minister for security and economic crime says "Wednesday's ruling sends a clear message to the world that James Ibori, a man who stole millions from the Nigerian government and laundered those proceeds in the UK, has been rightly held to account.”

James Ibori with an associate play Thanksgiving service for Ibori in Delta (TheCable)

 

Reuters writes that “Britain is currently trying to crack down on money-laundering by people involved in corrupt politics or business abroad. Police say about 100 billion pounds of dirty cash moves through or into Britain each year”.

Ibori’s lavish lifestyle

As governor, Ibori lived a charmed, jet-heeled life.

He amassed an astonishing personal fortune through corrupt dealings, investigators say.

Ibori owned multi-million-pound homes in Britain, South Africa and the United States, including an English country home near the private school where his children were being educated.

Ibori also owned a Jaguar and a Bentley and was putting finishing touches to the purchase of a $20-million private jet when he was arrested.

What does Ibori do now that he has lost the appeal?

After the ruling sustaining his conviction, Ibori accused the Court of Appeal of being part of the cover-up plot.

He also promised to head for the European Court of Human Rights in search of justice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

