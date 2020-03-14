The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says not less than 1,900,000 candidates will sit for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The exam which begins on Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be written across over 600 Computer-Based Test centres nationwide.

JAMB says arrangement has been made to provide hand gloves and hand sanitisers for candidates and its workers taking part in the exam.

The 2020 UTME will last till Saturday, April 4.

Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede [Punch]

According to Punch, JAMB has also deployed operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services to CBT centres to monitor activities within each hall through the Closed-Circuit Television.

However, in the board’s weekly bulletin, 63 centres will not be participating in the 2020 UTME due to various infractions, adding that 16 of them suspended only after the February 18 mock examination.

The board said, “Determined to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the board has taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, at an emergency meeting with the directors underscored the need to be proactive in tackling the menace.

“Members of staff are advised to get face masks and hand sanitisers. He hinted that arrangements had been made to provide staff taking part in the 2020 UTME with hand gloves and hand sanitisers for use in their centres. The registrar also advised them to shun acts that would expose them to health hazards.”

The 2020 edition of the UTME records the highest number of registered candidates in JAMB’s 41-year history.