JAMB suspends registration for 2023 Direct Entry

Its spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, stated in Abuja that the suspension was to enable the deployment of certain measures, designed to serve prospective candidates better.

He said a new date and fresh registration procedures would be announced in due course.

The new procedure would include the upload of JAMB admission letter in the case of OND and NCE admission.

It would entail the upload of letter issued by universities in the case of university Diploma, and admission letter issued by 'A' Level examination bodies, he explained.

The registration, which began on Monday, Feb 20, was initially scheduled to end on Thursday, April 20.