The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) as a requirement for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

The suspension also affected the Direct Entry registration for the year, Punch reports.

While announcing this on Saturday, January 11, 2020, JAMB Registrar, at a press conference in Abuja, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the decision was taken due to difficulties being faced by candidates in the NIN registration.

He added that the NIN would, however, be a necessary requirement in the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry registrations.