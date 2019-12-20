If you intend to cheat your way through the next JAMB tests, you may want to have a rethink.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will be deploying drones and Closed Circuit Television (CCTVs) cameras to check examination malpractices in its 700 centers going forward.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure during a two-day meeting with Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre Operators, State Coordinators of the Board, Financial Institutions and Internet Service Providers on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“All CCTV must be wired, all cameras must cover verification areas, coding areas, walk ways, examination hall, server room, entrance and exit in all centres,” Oloyede said.

“We will use drones to monitor the centres to check registration and examination scandals.”

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede is Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Registrar (Punch)

Prosecuting exam cheats

Oloyede added that JAMB will be prosecuting persons caught cheating during tests. “100 candidates caught red-handed are under prosecution – 20 jailed and 80 others are under investigation.

“Last year was for the prosecution of candidates. By the grace of God, it is the turn of CBT centres to be prosecuted. If you do work well, it will reduce the cost of running from one court to the other,” he added.

JAMB is the body tasked with conducting entrance examinations for candidates seeking placement in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

It was founded in 1978 to harmonise and standardise tests into Nigeria’s universities and polytechnics.