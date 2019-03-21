JAMB’s Coordinator in Lagos, Babatunde Bamisaye said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday March 19, 2019.

Bamisaye said, “The Lagos office of the board had also been able to resolve complaints brought before it by intending candidates as the Servicom and Public Relations division of the board was dedicated to treat such cases.

“We have been solving their problems and maybe one or two problems we are unable to solve locally, we refer it online to the head office for necessary attention.”

He also warned the candidates against bringing any of the items JAMB has banned into the exam centres.

“This is already a law pronounced by the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede and anyone caught with such items will be sanctioned.

“Except for special cases, such as recommended eye glasses proven beyond doubt that would be understandable.”

JAMB has also warned parents against accompanying their children to Computer Based Test centres in the upcoming matriculation exams across the country.

The exam body said that their presence around CBT centres may hamper the successful conduct of the examination.