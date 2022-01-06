JAMB: Sale of 2022 UTME and Direct Entry forms hasn’t started

The Board described the purported commencement of the sale of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) forms as fraudulent.

In a statement on Thursday, January 6, 2022, JAMB said the sale of forms for university entrance exams in the country would be well publicised when the time comes.

“The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been drawn to the activities of unwholesome elements who had been misleading the general public on the purported commencement of the sale of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents, The statement reads.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any information in circulation purporting to have emanated from the Board to the effect that the sale of the 2022 UTME and DE forms has commenced is not only fraudulent but is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic among prospective candidates for their own selfish ends.

“It should be noted that the commencement of the sale of the Board’s application documents in any given year has never been shrouded in mystery.

“Rather, it is always a well-publicised undertaking in the print media as well as online and electronic platforms.

“Although, the Board has concluded all arrangements to commence the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE Application Documents in due course but it is yet to fix any date for its commencement.

The Board therefore, urged the public to “be mindful of speculators who are in the habit of second-guessing the Board’s on certain procedural issues with the aim of defrauding hapless candidates”.